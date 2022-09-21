Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 21, 2022 in Winona, MN

Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a mild 68 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 46 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Winona area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit winonadailynews.com for local news and weather.