Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 21, 2021 in Winona, MN

Winona people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a mild 68 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 45 degrees today. We will see clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit winonadailynews.com.

Local Weather

