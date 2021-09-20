Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 20, 2021 in Winona, MN

Winona will see warm temperatures this Monday. It looks like it will be a mild 79 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 53 degrees. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 100% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit winonadailynews.com for more weather updates.