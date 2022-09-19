Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 19, 2022 in Winona, MN

Winona folks will see warm temperatures today. It should reach a moderate 76 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 62 degrees today. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Dense Fog Advisory from MON 12:00 AM CDT until MON 9:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit winonadailynews.com for more weather updates.