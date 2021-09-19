 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 19, 2021 in Winona, MN

The forecast is showing a hot day in Winona. It should reach a warm 87 degrees. 68 degrees is today's low. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit winonadailynews.com.

