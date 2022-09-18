Today's temperature in Winona will be warm. It looks like it will be a moderate 72 degrees. A 52-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on winonadailynews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 18, 2022 in Winona, MN
