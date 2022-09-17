The forecast is showing a hot day in Winona. It looks to reach a balmy 80 degrees. A 65-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside today, there is a slight chance of rain. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit winonadailynews.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 17, 2022 in Winona, MN
Related to this story
Most Popular
The remnants of Typhoon Merbok are forecast to move into the Bering Sea and "bomb out" in a process also known as bombogenesis.
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Winona area. It looks like it will be a comfortable 67 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperatur…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Winona community. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 79 degrees. 62 degrees is today…
It will be a warm day in Winona. It looks to reach a moderate 79 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 53…
Tonight's weather conditions in Winona: Mostly cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 64F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Looking…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a balmy 80 degrees. 65 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Toda…
Tonight's weather conditions in Winona: Clear skies. Low 49F. Winds light and variable. Tuesday, it will be a warm day in Winona. The forecast…
This evening's outlook for Winona: A few clouds. Low 53F. Winds light and variable. Wednesday, it will be a warm day in Winona. It looks to re…
Tonight's weather conditions in Winona: Partly cloudy skies. Low 62F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Thursday, Winona folks should be prepared for h…
This evening in Winona: Cloudy. Low 54F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Winona folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It looks like it will be …