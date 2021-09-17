 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 17, 2021 in Winona, MN

It will be a warm day in Winona. It looks to reach a comfortable 70 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 44 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. Today's forecast brings 47% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on winonadailynews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

