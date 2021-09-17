It will be a warm day in Winona. It looks to reach a comfortable 70 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 44 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. Today's forecast brings 47% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on winonadailynews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 17, 2021 in Winona, MN
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Winona area can expect a very hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 85 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, wi…
Yes, it's still summer. But just for fun, here's a look back at what winter was like the year you were born.
Winona folks will see warm temperatures today. It should reach a pleasant 72 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 51 degrees today. Partly …
Temperatures will be warm Monday in Winona. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 73 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 62 degree…
- Updated
Strong winds swept through Freeport, Texas, on September 14 as Nicholas pushed through the area, bringing with it heavy rain and storm surge.
Today's temperature in Winona will be warm. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 75 degrees. 60 degrees is today's low. It should be a f…
This evening's outlook for Winona: Mostly clear skies. Low 62F. Winds light and variable. Saturday, Winona folks should be prepared for high t…
A study found low-income neighborhoods and communities of color experience significantly more heat than wealthier and predominantly white neighborhoods.
Folks in the Winona area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a mild 69 degrees. 53 degrees is today's low. Keep an eye o…
- Updated
Severe thunderstorms with winds up to 70 miles per hour and hail up to an inch in diameter blew across southeastern Colorado on September 14th.