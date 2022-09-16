Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a balmy 80 degrees. 65 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Winona area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit winonadailynews.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 16, 2022 in Winona, MN
Related to this story
Most Popular
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Winona area. It looks like it will be a comfortable 67 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperatur…
Winona's evening forecast: Thunderstorms during the evening will give way to steady rain overnight. Low 57F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance …
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Winona community. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 79 degrees. 62 degrees is today…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Winona area. It should reach a mild 63 degrees. A 52-degree low is forecasted. The area will see …
Tonight's weather conditions in Winona: Mostly cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 64F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Looking…
It will be a warm day in Winona. It looks to reach a moderate 79 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 53…
This evening's outlook for Winona: A few clouds. Low 53F. Winds light and variable. Wednesday, it will be a warm day in Winona. It looks to re…
Tonight's weather conditions in Winona: Clear skies. Low 49F. Winds light and variable. Tuesday, it will be a warm day in Winona. The forecast…
🎧 Learn how the digital weather space is changing when the Lee Weather Team talks with the meteorologists at WeatherBrains.
This evening in Winona: Cloudy. Low 54F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Winona folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It looks like it will be …