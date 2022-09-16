Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 16, 2022 in Winona, MN

Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a balmy 80 degrees. 65 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Winona area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit winonadailynews.com for more weather updates.