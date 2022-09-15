Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 15, 2022 in Winona, MN

Winona folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 84 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 64 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit winonadailynews.com for local news and weather.