Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 15, 2021 in Winona, MN

Today's temperature in Winona will be warm. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 75 degrees. 60 degrees is today's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit winonadailynews.com.