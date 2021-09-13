 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 13, 2021 in Winona, MN

Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 13, 2021 in Winona, MN

{{featured_button_text}}

Temperatures will be warm Monday in Winona. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 73 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 62 degrees today. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Models are suggesting a 22% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. The Winona area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on winonadailynews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

The most extreme weather in the world

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News