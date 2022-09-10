Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Winona area. It should reach a mild 63 degrees. A 52-degree low is forecasted. The area will see heavy rain today. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 92% chance of rain. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit winonadailynews.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 10, 2022 in Winona, MN
