Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 10, 2021 in Winona, MN

Winona will see warm temperatures this Friday. It should reach a comfortable 79 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 62 degrees today. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Winona area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit winonadailynews.com for local news and weather.