Winona will see warm temperatures this Saturday. It looks to reach a mild 79 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 66 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The Winona area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 9 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Dense Fog Advisory until SAT 8:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit winonadailynews.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 9, 2021 in Winona, MN
