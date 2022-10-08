Winona people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a mild 61 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 40 degrees. We will see clear skies today. The Winona area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from the West. Special National Weather Service Alert: Freeze Warning from SAT 1:00 AM CDT until SAT 8:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit winonadailynews.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 8, 2022 in Winona, MN
