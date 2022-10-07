Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Winona area. It looks like it will be a chilly 50 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 33 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on winonadailynews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 7, 2022 in Winona, MN
