Thursday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a pleasant 69 degrees. 60 degrees is today's low. Scattered showers are in the forecast for the day. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 43% chance of rain. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit winonadailynews.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 7, 2021 in Winona, MN
Related to this story
Most Popular
Winona folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks to reach a moderate 73 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 57 degrees today. We wi…
It will be a warm day in Winona. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 74 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 60 degrees. P…
This evening's outlook for Winona: Partly cloudy skies in the evening, then becoming cloudy overnight. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low nea…
For the drive home in Winona: A few clouds from time to time. Low 59F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Winona T…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a warm 83 degrees. A 59-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies today. The U…