Winona temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a crisp 57 degrees. 36 degrees is today's low. The area will see thunderstorms today. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 41% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on winonadailynews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 6, 2022 in Winona, MN
Related to this story
Most Popular
It's back to normal temperatures today in southern Wisconsin. Will the warming trend continue? When will rain return? Here's everything you need to know for the weekend.
Winona folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks to reach a pleasant 70 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 50 degrees today. We wi…
Winona folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks like it will be a comfortable 70 degrees. A 50-degree low is forecasted. Expect period…
This evening in Winona: Mostly cloudy skies. Low 52F. Winds light and variable. Winona will see warm temperatures this Tuesday. It looks to re…
Winona's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low near 50F. Winds light and varia…
🎧 Learn how communities prepare for natural disasters on the latest Across the Sky podcast.
Winona folks will see warm temperatures today. It should reach a comfortable 74 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 54 degrees today. Expe…
This evening in Winona: A few clouds. Low around 50F. Winds light and variable. Monday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Wino…
Ten percent may not sound like a lot, but 10% of 20 inches is 2 inches, which is a lot of rain, especially on top of the 20 inches that already fell.
Winona will see warm temperatures this Monday. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 72 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 52 deg…