Temperatures will be warm Wednesday in Winona. It looks to reach a moderate 72 degrees. 55 degrees is today's low. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit winonadailynews.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 5, 2022 in Winona, MN
Related to this story
Most Popular
It's back to normal temperatures today in southern Wisconsin. Will the warming trend continue? When will rain return? Here's everything you need to know for the weekend.
Winona folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks to reach a pleasant 70 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 50 degrees today. We wi…
Winona's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low near 50F. Winds light and varia…
Winona folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks like it will be a comfortable 70 degrees. A 50-degree low is forecasted. Expect period…
This evening in Winona: Mostly cloudy skies. Low 52F. Winds light and variable. Winona will see warm temperatures this Tuesday. It looks to re…
Tonight's weather conditions in Winona: Clear. Low around 45F. Winds light and variable. Folks in the Winona area will see highs in the 60s to…
Winona folks will see warm temperatures today. It should reach a comfortable 74 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 54 degrees today. Expe…
🎧 Learn how communities prepare for natural disasters on the latest Across the Sky podcast.
This evening in Winona: A few clouds. Low around 50F. Winds light and variable. Monday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Wino…
Ten percent may not sound like a lot, but 10% of 20 inches is 2 inches, which is a lot of rain, especially on top of the 20 inches that already fell.