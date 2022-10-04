Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 4, 2022 in Winona, MN

Winona folks will see warm temperatures today. It should reach a comfortable 74 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 54 degrees today. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Winona area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit winonadailynews.com for more weather updates.