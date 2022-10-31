Winona people will see temperatures in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 64 degrees. 41 degrees is today's low. Expect clear skies today. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 3 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on winonadailynews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 31, 2022 in Winona, MN
Related to this story
Most Popular
Folks in the Winona area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a mild 65 degrees. A 41-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear ski…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Winona area. It looks like it will be a comfortable 63 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperat…
For the drive home in Winona: Mostly clear. Low 41F. Winds light and variable. Folks in the Winona area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It…
For the drive home in Winona: Cloudy. Low 39F. Winds light and variable. Folks in the Winona area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. The fore…
For the drive home in Winona: Mostly cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy late. Low near 35F. Winds light and variable. Highs in the 5…
Folks in the Winona area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a moderate 61 degrees. 39 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine…
Winona's evening forecast: Clear. Low 39F. Winds light and variable. Winona people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. The forecast cal…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Winona area. It looks to reach a brisk 52 degrees. A 34-degree low is forecasted. It should be a f…
Winona's evening forecast: Cloudy with rain ending overnight. Low around 40F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a q…
For the drive home in Winona: Partly cloudy in the evening with more clouds for later at night. Low 34F. Winds light and variable. Winona folk…