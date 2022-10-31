Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 31, 2022 in Winona, MN

Winona people will see temperatures in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 64 degrees. 41 degrees is today's low. Expect clear skies today. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 3 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on winonadailynews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.