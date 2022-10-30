Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 30, 2022 in Winona, MN

Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Winona area. It looks like it will be a comfortable 63 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 37 degrees. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 1 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit winonadailynews.com.