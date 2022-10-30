Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Winona area. It looks like it will be a comfortable 63 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 37 degrees. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 1 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit winonadailynews.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 30, 2022 in Winona, MN
