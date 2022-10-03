Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 3, 2022 in Winona, MN

Winona will see warm temperatures this Monday. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 72 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 52 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on winonadailynews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.