Winona folks should see highs in the 50's today. It should reach a brisk 53 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 39 degrees today. The Winona area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit winonadailynews.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 29, 2021 in Winona, MN
Related to this story
Most Popular
If rural communities plan carefully, they can reinvent themselves as the perfect homes for people fleeing wildfire and hurricane zones.
For the drive home in Winona: Partly cloudy during the evening followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low 33F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow…
Winona temperatures will reach the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 52 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 33 degrees …
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a brisk 53 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 37 degrees today. The area will see thun…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 56 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 44 degrees. Model…
This evening in Winona: Showers in the evening, then cloudy overnight. Low 37F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Looking ahead, W…
Tonight's weather conditions in Winona: Steady light rain in the evening. Showers continuing late. Low 46F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of…
Winona folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks to reach a brisk 55 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 32 degrees today. Expect…
Heavy rain that fell over the weekend in central and northern parts of California was associated with a phenomenon called an “atmospheric river.”