Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 28, 2022 in Winona, MN

Folks in the Winona area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a moderate 61 degrees. 39 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on winonadailynews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

