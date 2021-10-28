Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Winona area. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 52 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 46 degrees. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 73% chance of precipitation. The Winona area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit winonadailynews.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 28, 2021 in Winona, MN
Related to this story
Most Popular
If rural communities plan carefully, they can reinvent themselves as the perfect homes for people fleeing wildfire and hurricane zones.
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a crisp 52 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 30 degrees. Expect perio…
For the drive home in Winona: Partly cloudy during the evening followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low 33F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow…
Winona temperatures will reach the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 52 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 33 degrees …
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a brisk 53 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 37 degrees today. The area will see thun…
This evening in Winona: Showers in the evening, then cloudy overnight. Low 37F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Looking ahead, W…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 56 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 44 degrees. Model…
Winona folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks to reach a brisk 55 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 32 degrees today. Expect…
Tonight's weather conditions in Winona: Partly cloudy. Low 33F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like …