Winona folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 50 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 35 degrees today. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit winonadailynews.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 25, 2022 in Winona, MN
Graupel is a type of frozen precipitation. Its density is low, and it can easily be crushed, unlike a hailstone.
🎧 Learn about what conditions make for good fall foliage on the latest episode of the Across the Sky podcast.
