Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 25, 2022 in Winona, MN

Winona folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 50 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 35 degrees today. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit winonadailynews.com for local news and weather.

