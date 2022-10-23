Today's temperature in Winona will be warm. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 76 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 67 degrees today. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit winonadailynews.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 23, 2022 in Winona, MN
Graupel is a type of frozen precipitation. Its density is low, and it can easily be crushed, unlike a hailstone.