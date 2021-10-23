Winona temperatures will reach the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 52 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 33 degrees today. Expect clear skies today. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 3 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Freeze Warning from SAT 1:00 AM CDT until SAT 9:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit winonadailynews.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 23, 2021 in Winona, MN
Related to this story
Most Popular
Two forest researchers whose own communities were threatened by fires in 2021 explain how historic policies left forests at high risk of megafires.
Folks in the Winona area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a pleasant 68 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 43 degrees t…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Winona area. It looks like it will be a pleasant 74 degrees. A 51-degree low is forecasted. Expe…
For the drive home in Winona: Partly cloudy. Low 51F. Winds light and variable. Winona folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It looks to …
It will be a warm day in Winona. It looks to reach a pleasant 74 degrees. 52 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The …
Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a moderate 69 degrees. 45 degrees is today's low. There is a 60% chance o…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a crisp 52 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 30 degrees. Expect perio…
Tonight's weather conditions in Winona: Partly cloudy. Low 33F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like …
Winona's evening forecast: Clear. Low 43F. Winds light and variable. Winona will see warm temperatures this Monday. It looks like it will be a…