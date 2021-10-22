 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 22, 2021 in Winona, MN

Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a crisp 52 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 30 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 3 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Freeze Warning from FRI 1:00 AM CDT until FRI 9:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on winonadailynews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Local Weather

