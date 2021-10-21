Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a cool 51 degrees. A 33-degree low is forecasted. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. There is a 47% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit winonadailynews.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 21, 2021 in Winona, MN
"La Niña is anticipated to affect temperature and precipitation across the United States during the upcoming months," the NOAA weather center said.
Two forest researchers whose own communities were threatened by fires in 2021 explain how historic policies left forests at high risk of megafires.
A report finds much U.S. infrastructure is already at risk of being shut down by flooding. And as the planet heats up, the threat is expected to grow.
