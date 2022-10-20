 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 20, 2022 in Winona, MN

Winona folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 54 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 40 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Winona area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit winonadailynews.com for more weather updates.

