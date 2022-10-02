 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 2, 2022 in Winona, MN

Winona folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks to reach a pleasant 70 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 50 degrees today. We will see clear skies today. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit winonadailynews.com.

