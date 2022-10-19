Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Winona today. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 47 degrees. 33 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The Winona area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on winonadailynews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 19, 2022 in Winona, MN
Related to this story
Most Popular
Temperatures in Winona will be cool today. It looks to reach a cold 44 degrees. 25 degrees is today's low. Expect clear skies today. The area …
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Winona today. It should reach a bitter 42 degrees. A 24-degree low is forecasted. The area will see g…
Winona residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 48 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperatur…
Tonight's weather conditions in Winona: Partly cloudy skies. Low 24F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Winona residents s…
This evening's outlook for Winona: A few clouds from time to time. Hard freeze expected. Low 24F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. It will be a cold …
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Winona today. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 47 degrees. A 32-degree low is forecasted. The …
Winona people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 39 degrees. A 24-degree low is f…
This evening's outlook for Winona: Mainly cloudy. Low 32F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures in Winona will be cool tomorrow. It looks to r…
Folks in the Winona area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a pleasant 60 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature i…
This evening's outlook for Winona: A few clouds from time to time. Low 39F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is calling for cold temperat…