Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 19, 2021 in Winona, MN

It will be a warm day in Winona. It looks to reach a pleasant 74 degrees. 52 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on winonadailynews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

