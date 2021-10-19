It will be a warm day in Winona. It looks to reach a pleasant 74 degrees. 52 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on winonadailynews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 19, 2021 in Winona, MN
