Temperatures in Winona will be cool today. It looks to reach a cold 44 degrees. 25 degrees is today's low. Expect clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit winonadailynews.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 18, 2022 in Winona, MN
Related to this story
Most Popular
This evening's outlook for Winona: A few clouds from time to time. Hard freeze expected. Low 24F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. It will be a cold …
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Winona today. It should reach a bitter 42 degrees. A 24-degree low is forecasted. The area will see g…
Winona residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 48 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperatur…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Winona today. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 47 degrees. A 32-degree low is forecasted. The …
Winona people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 39 degrees. A 24-degree low is f…
This evening's outlook for Winona: Mainly cloudy. Low 32F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures in Winona will be cool tomorrow. It looks to r…
Folks in the Winona area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a mild 64 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, w…
Folks in the Winona area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a pleasant 60 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature i…
This evening's outlook for Winona: A few clouds from time to time. Low 39F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is calling for cold temperat…
How the costs of disasters like Hurricane Ian are calculated and why it takes so long to add them up
Preliminary property damage estimates for Ian so far range from $42 billion to as much as $258 billion, with some landing in the middle.