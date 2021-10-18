Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 18, 2021 in Winona, MN

Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Winona area. It looks like it will be a pleasant 74 degrees. A 51-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies today. The Winona area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit winonadailynews.com for local news and weather.