Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 17, 2022 in Winona, MN

Winona people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 39 degrees. A 24-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Winona could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit winonadailynews.com.