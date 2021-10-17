Folks in the Winona area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a pleasant 68 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 43 degrees today. We will see clear skies today. The Winona area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on winonadailynews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 17, 2021 in Winona, MN
