Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 16, 2022 in Winona, MN

Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Winona today. It should reach a bitter 42 degrees. A 24-degree low is forecasted. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit winonadailynews.com.

