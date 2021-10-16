Winona people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a mild 61 degrees. 40 degrees is today's low. Expect clear skies today. The Winona area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit winonadailynews.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 16, 2021 in Winona, MN
Related to this story
Most Popular
"La Niña is anticipated to affect temperature and precipitation across the United States during the upcoming months," the NOAA weather center said.
Winona people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a comfortable 64 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 43 deg…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a chilly 56 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 53 degrees today. Today's weather forec…
Folks in the Winona area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a pleasant 63 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature i…
From Montana to Nevada, snow fell in the western U.S. from Sunday into Monday, creating some very early winter wonderlands.
A study says about 50 major coastal cities will need to enact "unprecedented" measures to prevent rising seas from swallowing populated areas.
Winona folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks to reach a comfortable 77 degrees. 53 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun an…
Hot, humid population centers have become epicenters of heat risk, calling into question the conventional wisdom that urbanization uniformly cuts poverty.
Winona people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a mild 60 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 40 degrees. Exp…
Winona's evening forecast: Clear to partly cloudy. Low near 40F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Saturday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for …