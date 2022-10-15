Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 15, 2022 in Winona, MN

Folks in the Winona area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a pleasant 60 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 39 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The Winona area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on winonadailynews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.