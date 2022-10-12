Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 12, 2022 in Winona, MN

Folks in the Winona area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a mild 64 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 38 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. There is only a 24% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on winonadailynews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.