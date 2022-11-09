Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 9, 2022 in Winona, MN

Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a mild 64 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 62 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit winonadailynews.com for local news and weather.