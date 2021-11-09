Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 9, 2021 in Winona, MN

Winona folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 55 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 32 degrees today. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 2 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit winonadailynews.com for more weather updates.