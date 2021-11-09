 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 9, 2021 in Winona, MN

Winona folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 55 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 32 degrees today. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 2 mph wind conditions coming up from the North.

