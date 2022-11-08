Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a cool 54 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 47 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit winonadailynews.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 8, 2022 in Winona, MN
