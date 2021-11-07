Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 7, 2021 in Winona, MN

Folks in the Winona area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a mild 66 degrees. 47 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on winonadailynews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.