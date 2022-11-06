 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 6, 2022 in Winona, MN

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Winona temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks like it will be a cool 55 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 29 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Sunday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit winonadailynews.com for more weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News