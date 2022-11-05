Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 5, 2022 in Winona, MN

Temperatures in Winona will be cool today. It looks to reach a nippy 44 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 38 degrees. The area will see heavy rain today. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 98% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit winonadailynews.com for more weather updates.